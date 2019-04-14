Man Found Dead in South Sacramento Home after Being Assaulted

Posted 7:44 PM, April 14, 2019, by

SOUTH SACRAMENTO — Homicide detectives launched an investigation Sunday after a man was found dead in a South Sacramento home.

Around 2 p.m., the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office received a call after someone went to a family member’s home on Peevey Court and found a dead relative inside.

The sheriff’s office says investigators determined the man died following a “violent assault.”

There is currently no known motive behind the deadly assault and a suspect has not been identified.

If you have any information about the homicide you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP.

Stay with FOX40 for more updates on this homicide investigation.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.