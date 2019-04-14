Man Found Dead in South Sacramento Home after Being Assaulted

SOUTH SACRAMENTO — Homicide detectives launched an investigation Sunday after a man was found dead in a South Sacramento home.

Around 2 p.m., the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office received a call after someone went to a family member’s home on Peevey Court and found a dead relative inside.

The sheriff’s office says investigators determined the man died following a “violent assault.”

There is currently no known motive behind the deadly assault and a suspect has not been identified.

If you have any information about the homicide you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP.

