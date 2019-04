MODESTO — A shooting left multiple people injured Sunday in a Modesto neighborhood.

The Modesto Police Department reports the shooting occurred on Lita Court, which is just south of Highway 99.

#UPDATE: Police confirm several people injured. People nearby say the shooting may have stemmed from a fight. Still waiting for additional details from @ModestoPolice @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/W9KL5k9oCs — Charmaine Nero (@CNeroTV) April 15, 2019

It is unknown how many people were wounded or the extent of their injuries. The police department has not provided any suspect information or said what led to the shooting.

