Suspect Arrested Soon after Lincoln Police Receive Multiple Reports of Man Masturbating, Exposing Himself

LINCOLN — A 20-year-old male exposed himself at least three times in Lincoln on Friday, police say.

Joseph Shelton was arrested for three counts of indecent exposure, according to a press release from the Lincoln Police Department.

Police say one victim reported Shelton approached her around 6:30 p.m near the 400 block of R Street and asked for directions from his car. “As she provided the information to him she saw that his genitals were exposed.”

The victim immediately called 911 and reported Shelton along with the licence plate number of his vehicle.

Soon after the first call came in, two more with similar descriptions of the suspect were reported, including one that said the suspect was masturbating.

Officers quickly located the suspect vehicle and suspect. Shelton was booked into the South Placer jail and his bail is set at $60,000.