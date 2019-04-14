Tow Truck Pulled from Sacramento River with Body of Roselyn Sharma Believed to be Inside

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST SACRAMENTO -- With a crane and a team of divers, crews pulled a tow truck out of the Sacramento River Sunday morning and found what is believed to be the body of Roselyn Sharma inside.

"Now we can do the service but at the same time, we lost our loved ones," said Roselyn Sharma's brother, Donald Singh.

Nearly three weeks ago, the California Highway Patrol says Sharma and her husband, Shalvinesh, were inside of the tow truck when it crashed with a semi-truck, sending the tow truck over the Pioneer Bridge and into the water.

"It was a waiting game," Singh said. "It was a really tragic moment for the whole family."

CHP tells us a body was found inside of the tow truck recovered from the Sacramento River this morning. They believe it is Roselyn Sharma @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/qIp07Ngtnr — Jessica Mensch (@Jessmensch) April 14, 2019

Shalvinesh Sharma's body was found in the river Thursday near Garcia Bend Park.

The family can now prepare a funeral for Roselyn and Shalvinesh.

They were also calling on emergency crews to streamline recovery efforts for other families moving forward.

"We think that this could have been done better, faster, an easier way," Singh told FOX40.

The CHP said recovery was delayed by dangerous river conditions. Crews also had to wait on money from the family’s insurance company.

"This is a city of rivers, two rivers combined in the same city," Singh said. "They should have something like an emergency barge just to be prepared to be here all the time."

We spoke with Roselyn Sharma’s brother and cousin shortly after crews recovered what they believe is Sharma’s body. “We actually have her. We know where she is. She can be at peace now,” Cousin Poonam Nair said. See the full story, on @FOX40 at 5. pic.twitter.com/0x8q12cQxs — Jessica Mensch (@Jessmensch) April 14, 2019

Now the couple's family is able to find comfort that this part of their ordeal is over.

"We actually have her. We know where she is. She can be at peace now," said Roselyn's cousin, Poonam Nair.

They can shift their focus to caring for the couple's children.

"The kids are going to be with me," Singh said. "It’s not easy to lose a parent. Both at the same time, really painful. We just want to make sure the kids have a good future."

The CHP is still investigating what exactly caused the initial crash.