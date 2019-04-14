Woman, 6-Year-Old Son Killed in Oakland Hit-and-Run

OAKLAND (AP) — Authorities say a woman and her 6-year-old son were killed and a man was seriously injured when they were struck by a hit-and-run driver in Oakland.

Police say all three pedestrians were walking in a marked crosswalk when they were hit by a two-door Mercedes around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

KPIX-TV reports Sunday that police located the car in another part of the city, but have not found the driver.

Officials say the 30-year-old woman and her son died at the scene. The other victim, a 20-year-old man, was hospitalized in critical condition.

All three are Oakland residents

