Kings Officially Announce Walton as New Coach

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento Kings General Manager Vlade Divac has officially announced Luke Walton as the team’s new head coach.

Rumors that Walton would take the job swirled just as former head coach Dave Joerger was fired on Thursday — after the team’s best season in 13 years.

“I think he did a great job to make that step,” Divac said on Thursday. “But moving forward, I just felt like we had to go a different direction. It’s been three years and we made some progress. This year was a good season but I think we could do more, especially after All-Star break.”

Walton was previously the head coach for the Los Angeles Lakers the last three seasons.

Kings fans FOX40 spoke with over the weekend had mixed feelings about Walton as head coach.

Some met the news with skepticism.

“I will have to wait and see, honestly. Sacramento has been through a lot of coaches over the years and I haven’t seen a huge improvement,” fan Alex McFall said.

Others loved the idea.

“I think (Walton) coming to Sacramento would be an awesome thing for this young team here,” fan Albert Belloso said. “That’s what they need; someone with experience, someone who can take us into a playoff and possibly an NBA finals appearance.”

The Kings will hold a press conference Monday at 1 p.m. FOX40 will stream the conference live on Facebook.