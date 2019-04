Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Sacramento is planning to open its first homeless shelter for LGBTQ youth.

The proposed site is near Curtis Park in a grassy lot near Highway 99 between X Street and Broadway.

The city-run shelter was proposed by Councilman Jay Schenirer back in March.

Pixie Pearl, the assistant director of housing at the Sacramento LGBT Community Center, sat down in the studio to talk about the new shelter.