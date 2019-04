Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Police say a man believed to have shot at a taxi driver surrendered after an hours-long standoff in Sacramento's Del Paso Heights neighborhood.

Sacramento Police Department spokesman Sergeant Vance Chandler says officers responded to the home on Grand Avenue and Branch Street after getting reports of shots fired shortly before midnight.

Investigators say the man fired shots at a taxi driver after some sort of dispute before going back inside. Other people from the home, believed to be children were able to leave safely.

The man surrendered around 5 a.m., Chandler said.

There were no reported injuries.

This is a developing story.