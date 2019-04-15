Officers Rescue 13 Ducklings from Stockton Storm Drain

STOCKTON — Thirteen ducklings were rescued from a Stockton storm drain Monday.
Stockton police and Animal Services officers were called to Amarillo Way and Waterbury Drive around noon after a mother duck was seen pacing back and forth in the area, according to Joe Silva with the Stockton Police Department.
All thirteen ducklings were found 6 feet down in a storm drain.
Silva says the two officers were able to save the baby ducks but their mother was nowhere to be found.
The ducklings were taken to a rescue shelter in Lodi. By Monday night, they were expected to be moved to a wildlife sanctuary near Jackson.