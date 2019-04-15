Sacramento Beer & Chili Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 8th Annual Beer & Chili Festival is on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Roosevelt Park. Sacramento Beer and Chili Festival features a chili cook off competition (industry, individual, vegetarian, People's Choice) and beer tastings provided by local breweries. Bike parking will be available on the fence and dogs are welcome. Children are allowed at the event but must be accompanied but an adult at all times. This year, a portion of the proceeds from our event will go to the Sacramento Preparatory Music Academy. Their mission is to support and advance access to lifelong learning opportunities in music arts education. Buy tickets online at sacramentobeerandchilifestival.com

