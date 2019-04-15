Search Underway in Butte County for Missing Man and His Two Children

BUTTE COUNTY — Several search and rescue crews are in Butte County looking for a man and his two young children who have gone missing.

Sunday around noon, Michael Mercado, 25, left with his two children, ages 2 and 7, to go to the area just north of Stirling City. At one point Sunday, they were seen in their blue Jeep Wrangler driving through the Inskip area.

Around 1 a.m. Monday, Mercado’s wife reported her husband and children had not returned home.

Butte County crews were joined by personnel from surrounding counties to search for the trio. Cal Fire and CHP crews were also helping the local agencies, as were four search dogs and two helicopters.

The Jeep was located Monday but no one was inside.

By Sunday afternoon, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office said their crews were moving through snow-covered areas surrounding Inskip to try and find the father and his children.

If you have any information about their whereabouts or if you saw them Sunday call the sheriff’s office at 530-538-7322.

Stay with FOX40 for more updates on the search.