Vandals Break into Condo for Party, Leave Behind Broken Doors and Empty Cans

MODESTO -- A Modesto condo was broken into and trashed with empty beer cans and red plastic cups last weekend.

“Just a complete disaster,” property manager Bonnie Cerutti said. “Mess down here. Upstairs in the bedrooms for some reason, they took off one door on each side of the closet.”

Cerutti and her husband manage the property on Scenic Avenue in Modesto. She says her husband was showing potential clients the home earlier in the month.

“It can happen anywhere, from what I’m understanding," Cerutti said. "You can be gone for the weekend and people come back and find their houses have been damaged like this.”

Cerutti believes the vandals broke in through a window and made themselves at home before making their way upstairs to destroy a mirror and two closets.

“We did have it listed on Craigslist like we’ve done the last 20 years,” Cerutti told FOX40. “'Drive by, have a look if you’re interested.' So that could be one possibility.”

The ad has since been taken down.

Cerutti has learned this is an ongoing issue.

“There was holes throughout the wall, there was paintings everywhere, there was a dresser upstairs that they threw through a window,” Neil Tillak, whose property was vandalized back in November, said Monday.

He says the damage was so bad, he had to sell at a $25,000 loss.

“To respect other people’s property. That could be your mom and dad’s and your grandparents’ property. People work hard to achieve what they have in life,” he said.

The Ceruttis have since cleaned up their property, and they say a family will be moving in soon.

“It’s really maddening because we’re hard workers,” Cerutti said. “And he had to go back and redo everything.”