Winter-Like Weather Blankets Sierra in Fresh Snow

Dennis Shanahan will be live with more Sierra weather updates tonight on FOX40 News at 10.

SODA SPRINGS — Winter-like weather made a big comeback Monday as steady snow fell over Donner Summit.

Conditions were slippery enough that a sedan traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 spun out near the Boreal exit and got stuck in a snow bank shortly before sunset. The driver was not hurt, but the car was damaged and had to be removed by a tow truck.

Some drivers were surprised by the amount of snow they encountered.

“No clue it was going to snow,” admitted one traveler as she purchased new windshield wipers at the Donner Summit gas station. “Forty miles an hour, just trying to see wasn’t going very well. It’s pretty much almost a blizzard out here.”

Students on spring break were having an awesome day up at Boreal Mountain Resort.

“This snow is amazing,” said one spring-breaker. “It’s like fresh powder that you only get in the winter. This day even beat some of the winter days, most of them.”

At sundown, as the snow began to fall heavier, chain controls went into effect between Kingvale and Donner Summit.

Monday’s storm is one of many reminders that the drought of just a few years ago is over, buried under yet another fresh layer of snow nearly a month into spring.

Skies will be clearing Tuesday over the mountains, allowing skiers and snowboarders to enjoy several inches of fresh powder.