Woman Describes Chaotic Shooting Scene

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MODESTO -- A Modesto mother says when she ran for her life when she heard gunshots in front of her home Sunday on Lita Court, a bullet pierced her leg.

She was one of three people shot. One man died from his injuries.

She says she will be seeing a specialist later this month to determine whether or not there is any long-term damage.

“I’ve never wanted to leave a place in my life so bad,” the woman, who asked to not be identified, told FOX40. “It just happened too fast. There was really no time for any reaction, no time for emotion. Didn’t really set in until I got to the hospital.”

The woman recalls people arguing and, moments later bullets started flying.

“Felt like something stabbed in my leg and I look down and there’s a hole and blood everywhere and some guy’s laying out in the middle of the road,” she said.

She says a bullet ricocheted into her leg.

Another man was injured and his cousin was killed.

The Modesto Police Department identified the victim as 20-year-old Robbie Hull.

“I don’t know who he is, I don’t know why he was here. I wish it never happened,” the woman said. “I wish they never came here. I wish things could have gone differently.”