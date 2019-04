Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX40's Adam Epstein and Pedro Rivera check out one of the karaoke booths at Punch Bowl Social in Downtown Sacramento.

Do they sound just like Maroon 5's Adam Levine? Let's just say they have their own version of "She Will Be Loved."

Punch Bowl offers karaoke on a first-come, first-serve basis. Groups of up to four people are $35/hour, and groups of five to 10 people are $45/hour.

Learn more here.