Military Says Marine Killed in Camp Pendleton Training Crash was from Sacramento

Posted 6:45 PM, April 16, 2019, by , Updated at 06:44PM, April 16, 2019

CAMP PENDLETON (AP) — The military has identified a Marine Raider who died after a crash during training at a Southern California base.

Authorities say 29-year-old Staff Sgt. Joshua Braica was injured Saturday when a MRZR tactical vehicle he was driving rolled over at Camp Pendleton. He died Sunday at a hospital.

Two other Marines suffered minor injuries.

Braica was from Sacramento and leaves a wife and son.

He was a critical skills operator with the 1st Marine Raider Battalion and was an eight-year veteran.

The accident is under investigation.

