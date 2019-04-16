New Harrah’s Casino Set to Open in Ione

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IONE -- You wouldn’t know it by looking at the outside, but Northern California’s newest casino is just two weeks away from opening its doors.

Nestled in the Amador foothills, the new Harrah's Northern California casino is a partnership between the Buena Vista Rancheria Me-Wuk tribe and Cesar’s entertainment.

"Nine hundred fifty slot machines, 20 tables games, we’ll have quick serve restaurants with Mexican, Asian and American food," Assistant General Manager Lisa Yahrling said. "Louis Oliver's is our nice dining restaurant."

Yahrling says the biggest benefit to loyal gamblers is the expansion of the Cesar’s network in the region.

The economic impact is what others await. The Ione property is still hiring some positions, but so far casino executives say the project has created more than 400 jobs -- 80% of which have gone to local people.