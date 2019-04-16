Self-Defense Basics That Could Save Your Life

This morning on FOX40 at 6:45, Simone will be in the studio learning the importance of self defense with Andrew Flores of “6 Second Defense” and self defense demonstrator Misha Stoneking from Cal Fit.

Cal Fit will be offering a self defense course this weekend, at two locations, for both members and nonmembers.

Our viewers can receive $5 off with the code “Fox40”

At Cal Fit, we are committed to your health and well-being, which includes personal safety. It’s important to be aware of your surroundings and know how to respond if you are in a dangerous situation. That’s why we’re partnering with 6 Second Defense to offer a hands-on course in self-defense tactics.

This course is designed specifically to teach participants how to protect themselves from assault. It’s based on the principles that assault can happen anywhere (not just dark alleyways) and attackers aren’t always strangers, so practical lessons are taught regarding risk detection and confronting people who aren’t respecting boundaries. The life skills that can be gained from this course are invaluable for members of all ages and stages of life, but may be particularly useful for college students, teenage girls, travelers, and women.

Some things to know about this self-defense course:

This class is hands on. In addition to watching demonstrations, you will be practicing real life scenarios and physical actions to defend yourself.

In addition to watching demonstrations, you will be practicing real life scenarios and physical actions to defend yourself. We encourage you to sign up with a friend! This is not a requirement, but many of the realistic drills will require a partner. You will be more comfortable partnering with someone you know.

This is not a requirement, but many of the realistic drills will require a partner. You will be more comfortable partnering with someone you know. Wear your workout clothes. Participants may experience adrenaline in these fight or flight situation drills.

Participants may experience adrenaline in these fight or flight situation drills. Classes are small. There are only 16 people in each session so that the instructor has time to make sure each student gains the skills they need.

Date: Saturday, April 20th

Location: California Family Fitness: Folsom

Time: 1:00pm – 3:00pm

Register here

Date: Saturday, April 20th

Location: California Family Fitness: Orangevale

Time: 4:30pm – 6:30pm

Register here