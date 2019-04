STOCKTON — Stockton police arrested a man Tuesday after his mother was found dead in a Stockton home.

Around 2 p.m., a man found his 70-year-old mother dead in the Alturas Avenue home, according to the Stockton Police Department.

Michael Trejo, the woman’s 44-year-old son, was later arrested and charged with felony elder neglect. He also faces charges after violating a restraining order and a warrant.

Investigators are awaiting an autopsy to determine how the 70-year-old woman died.