‘Very Close Call:’ Out-of-Control Car Narrowly Misses Family in Napa

NAPA -- Napa police posted a shocking video Tuesday of a car nearly crashing into a family.

Footage from a surveillance camera shows the family of three leaving a local restaurant. Two small children are seen following behind a woman as they walk outside.

Seconds after they walk away from the front door, a car barrels through some nearby tables and chairs, sending debris flying through the air. It just misses the family.

The Napa Police Department reports the driver lost control of the car.

Police also say only minor injuries were reported from the scene of the crash.

"This scary video is a good reminder to always be aware of your surroundings," the police department wrote.