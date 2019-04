Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Martina is in the studio with 13-year-old Tiara Abraham, a local singing sensation who recently sang the national anthem for the SF Giants in front of a crowd of 20,000 people.

She started singing when she was just four and has an album with songs in six different languages.

Follow Tiara on Social Media to keep up with her singing journey.

