The Sheraton Grand Sacramento Hotel is pleased to present a festive and fun Easter Brunch Buffet on Sunday, April 21, 2019. The mouth-watering buffet menu is filled with traditional brunch favorites and highlighted by house-made specialties created by award-winning Executive Chef Vincent Paul Alexander.

Taking place in Morgan’s Restaurant on the second floor of the hotel, the Easter Brunch Buffet comes complete with an elaborate selection of fresh fruits and juices, cheese and charcuterie, a made-to-order omelet station, a chocolate fountain, a complimentary mimosa bar for adults and kid-friendly food choices for children. In addition, a few of the culinary highlights of the Easter Brunch Buffet include the following:

· Slow roast tri tip carving station

· Seafood crepes with sherry cream sauce

· Coconut French toast

· Shrimp and grits with Crystal pepper sauce

· Pan-seared salmon with herb caper sauce

The family-friendly Easter Brunch Buffet is available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. – and will include an appearance by the Easter Bunny with a basket of goodies for children and the young-at-heart. The Easter Brunch Buffet costs $48 per person or $19 for children ages 7-12, free for children 6 and under. Easter Brunch space is limited and advance reservations are available via www.OpenTable.com or by calling 916-341-4100.

Located at 13th & J Streets, the Sheraton Grand Sacramento Hotel also serves house-made breakfast, weekend brunch, lunch, dinner and weekday happy hour specials, all available for hotel guests and the general public alike. For more detailed information about offerings and amenities at the Sheraton Grand Sacramento, please visit www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/sacsi-sheraton-grand-sacramento-hotel/.

More info:

Easter Brunch Buffet

Eater Sunday 9am - 2pm

Sheraton Grand Sacramento Hotel

1230 J Street

(916) 447-1700

Marriott.com

Facebook: @SheratonGrandSacramento