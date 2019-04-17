Equipment on Truck Clips Highway 49 Overpass in Grass Valley

GRASS VALLEY — The CHP says a Grass Valley overpass on Highway 49 was damaged Wednesday when it was hit by equipment being carried on a large truck.

Just before 4 p.m., southbound Highway 49 had to be closed off at Dorsey Drive due to the incident. Caltrans reports the slow lane has reopened.

Crews are at the scene to clean up some debris and evaluate the damage, which Caltrans says was only “cosmetic.” An inspector will need to determine if the overpass is safe.

It is unknown how much damage the equipment or the truck sustained.

Stay with FOX40 for more updates on the closure.