Golden 1 Center Temporarily Changes Bag Policy Ahead of Ariana Grande Concert

SACRAMENTO — The Golden 1 Center is temporarily changing its bag policy before Ariana Grande’s performance on May 3.

The arena lists the tour-mandated requirements:

  • Each guest may carry one bag.

  • All bags must be 100 percent clear or transparent – a one-gallon resealable clear freezer bag, Ziploc or similar, is also an option.

  • All bags must be made of clear plastic, vinyl or PVC.

  • Bags must not exceed 12” x 6” x 12” in dimension.

  • All belongings must be individually placed in clear bags and cannot be placed in additional bags within.

  • If a guest has a medically necessary item, it will be permitted after a thorough inspection.

 

