Golden 1 Center Temporarily Changes Bag Policy Ahead of Ariana Grande Concert

SACRAMENTO — The Golden 1 Center is temporarily changing its bag policy before Ariana Grande’s performance on May 3.
The arena lists the tour-mandated requirements:
-
Each guest may carry one bag.
-
All bags must be 100 percent clear or transparent – a one-gallon resealable clear freezer bag, Ziploc or similar, is also an option.
-
All bags must be made of clear plastic, vinyl or PVC.
-
Bags must not exceed 12” x 6” x 12” in dimension.
-
All belongings must be individually placed in clear bags and cannot be placed in additional bags within.
-
If a guest has a medically necessary item, it will be permitted after a thorough inspection.