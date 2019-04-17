Lincoln Police Say Disgruntled Window Washer Punched Woman in the Face

Joe Khalil will have a full report on this story tonight on FOX40 News at 10.

LINCOLN — A Lincoln woman was beaten at her home by a man she paid to clean her windows this week.

The Sun City Lincoln Hills community is quiet and quaint. Retirees make up a large number of the residents there.

It’s the last place you’d expect to hear about a violent assault or a felony arrest.

“It wasn’t like … you wouldn’t have expected anything. I have no clue what set him off,” said resident Gerry Esker.

Esker says 38-year-old Erik Martinson came to his door last week, along with the doors of many of his neighbors, asking if he could wash their windows.

Lincoln police say Monday, Martinson assaulted a woman in her 80s.

“I was surprised because it certainly didn’t seem like the person I encountered anyway,” Esker told FOX40.

Martinson, according to police, was being paid to clean the woman’s windows. When they got into an argument about a check that didn’t clear Martinson punched the woman in the face.

“The injuries did require some stitches and she was bruised up, did have some cuts,” said Lincoln Police Lt. Matt Alves. “She’s fine. She’s in a lot of pain still.”

Lincoln police arrested Martinson Tuesday for felony battery and elder abuse.

Doug Porter saw the arrest happen.

“I saw a white van with five cop cars surrounding it. I wasn’t sure what happened,” he said.

Porter said though this is a low crime area, many people living in the area are vigilant because they’re vulnerable.

“Our age is a factor out here,” Porter said. “We’re certainly not young people and when something like that happens it can be critical trying to recover.”

It’s a cautionary tale police say should be a learning lesson for all communities like Sun City Lincoln Hills.

“If you do have any service people at your home, don’t be alone. Have someone else with you,” Alves warned.

Police told FOX40 last year Martinson, who’s based in Santa Rosa, got into another heated argument with a customer and ended up throwing a chair through their window.

His bail was set at $250,000 and he bailed out Wednesday. He did not answer his phone when FOX40 called.