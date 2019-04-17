Man Sues Dodgers for $2 Million After Alleged ‘Unprovoked’ Attack by Security Guards

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES -- A man filed a lawsuit against the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday, alleging he broke his ankle after he was attacked by security guards during a game last year.

Daniel Antunez is seeking more than $2 million in damages, according to court documents obtained by KTLA.

The man was at a game with friends celebrating his birthday April 24, 2018, when one of his friends spilled her beer on a fan seated below them. The fan called security guards who came over and asked Antunez and his friend to leave with them, according to the complaint filed Tuesday.

While standing with about 10 security guards, Antunez told them he needed to use a nearby restroom and proceeded to walk towards it. Three security guards then grabbed the plaintiff "without any provocation" and threw him to the ground, according to the lawsuit.

A number of other security guards then joined in and "attacked' Antunez, court documents claim.

Surveillance video from Dodger Stadium shows the man standing near a restroom before several men in security uniforms appear to grab him and pin him to the ground. The group then crowds on the ground behind a column and are no longer visible in the video.

Different surveillance footage shows Antunez handcuffed and being taken out of the stadium on a wheelchair.

Antunez' ankle was badly fractured as a result of the incident, according to his lawyer Peter diDonato .

The complaint says Antunez is the victim of assault and battery and accuses the Dodgers of negligent hiring practices.

The lawyer said his client suffered permanent injuries and emotional distress, and incurred medical expenses and lost pay because of the incident.

The Dodgers declined to comment on the case.