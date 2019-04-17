New Orleans Bachelorette Party Finds Dead Body in Airbnb

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WGNO) — From St. Louis to New Orleans, a bachelorette party became memorable for all the wrong reasons.

FOX40 sister station WGNO found the information on a blog post that has since been deleted. When WGNO asked the post’s author, Abbey, why she chose to delete the blog, she explained:

“We found the obituary for the man we found and our group collectively decided that we didn’t want the family of the deceased to stumble upon it, since the blog has gotten so much attention the past couple days. He was so young and looks like he had his own struggles, so we wanted to be sensitive to the issue.”

The Party

Eight women were looking forward to a fun-filled St. Patrick’s Day weekend bachelorette party in New Orleans.

When they arrived at their Airbnb, there was a man sitting on the couch in the common space.

Assuming he was the owner, and only seeing the back of him, the women went on with their business. They spent the next few hours getting ready to go out on Bourbon.

A few of the women walked back to the Airbnb around midnight, while the rest of the group stayed out until around 2 a.m.

When the 2 a.m. group noticed the man was sitting in the exact same position, in the exact same spot, they knew something was wrong.

One of the girls, a nurse, checked for a pulse but was unable to find one. She recalls the man had foam around his mouth and was cold, as if he had been dead for hours.

From there, police came and several statements were taken.

An Airbnb representative has confirmed that the deceased did not have an Airbnb account and was not associated with any previous reservations at the home. His identity has not been reported.

The group says Airbnb did a good job in refunding their money and paying for them to get a hotel for the night.