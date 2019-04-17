Park District May Close Cordova Golf Course but Golfers Say They’ll Push Back

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO COUNTY -- A popular Sacramento County golf course near Rosemont could be closing.

Cordova Golf Course is far from a country club.

"Any kind of golfer here can play and be comfortable, that’s like the biggest thing," said Alex Leveille.

But for players like Leveille, the course is home.

"My dad taught me how to play golf on this golf course since I was 10," he said.

Now, the Cordova Recreation & Park District is considering closing the course, either temporarily or possibly permanently, much to the dismay of those who play there.

"The golfing community deserves better than this," said golf professional Jim Marta.

Golfers told FOX40 the course is actually more affordable than most of the courses in the area and there is a lot of homes surrounding it. Neighbors say the course brings up the value of the entire neighborhood.

"This is like our second backyard," said Kaylee Leno, who lives off the sixth hole.

The parks district says the course is deteriorating. Paths need repaving, buildings need renovating and there’s a drainage problem. They're all issues that aren’t helping to bring in crowds.

"We’re at the point where now it’s a little more discrepancy between that revenue collection and the expenses," said Patrick Larkin, the general manager of the CRPD. "Thus, the players are not coming out to the course."

Larkin said in total, $11 million is needed to fix up the course. It's money the district may not be able to afford.

Long-time players, like Sarah Brechtbill, say the problem over the years has been the district taking money out and rarely reinvesting anything back in.

"For years, I think they’ve really wanted to close this course," Brechtbill said. "It’s been a thorn in their side and they’ve never put much money back in it."

Wednesday night, the park district’s board of directors is holding a community meeting to discuss three options: continuing to run it at a loss, closing the course for awhile or closing it for good. Many people in the area said they plan to attend that meeting to convince them to keep it open.