Peruvian Hospital Tries to Contact Family of Injured Man With Turlock Address on His Driver’s License

TURLOCK -- In a Peruvian hospital Wednesday, lay a man whose expired driver's license says he's James William Beck with a home address in Turlock, California.

Beck was being treated following an unknown accident.

Administrators have not been able to find any of his loved ones in Ica, Peru, prompting them and the town newspaper to put out a call for help on social media to help them find any family members.

Those messages reached all the way to Stanislaus County.

"We're just confused. We don't know what's going on," said Beck's niece, Jennifer Periera. "We're trying to contact the people in Peru who've contacted us and I'm now not getting a response from the one friend and we have no idea who to talk to, who to call."

Periera told FOX40 her uncle he met his Peruvian wife in Turlock. Eight years ago, the life-long mechanic decided the couple should move to his wife's hometown in Ica. They became estranged shortly thereafter.

Periera's mother was one of many family members who warned Beck against the move just in case something happened.

"She tried to discourage him from leaving for that reason because it is a completely different county," she said. "We can't just get up and go. I don't even have a passport, I couldn't go even if I wanted to right now."

That was just one layer of frustration Beck's family has had to deal with.

They haven't been able to confirm what happened to Beck. Some of the online messages they've received say he just hurt his leg. Periera says others claim "he's very bad and to tell my family."

Periera hopes to sort this all out and get help to the jokester uncle who could always make her laugh.

"All the kids called him 'uncle Jimbopper' just because he was just kind of silly, silly guy," she said.

FOX40 has reached out to the state department to see what can be done to help Beck's family.