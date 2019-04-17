Police: Two Teens Hospitalized after Hit-and-Run Crash in Meadowview

MEADOWVIEW — Two teenagers were injured in a hit-and-run crash in Meadowview Wednesday night, according to police.

Around 8:30 p.m., the Sacramento Police Department reports two female teenagers were hit by a vehicle on John Still Drive in the area of Manorside Drive. The vehicle then drove away from the scene.

Both teenagers were hospitalized with serious injuries. Their identities have not been reported.

Investigators have not provided any suspect or vehicle information.

