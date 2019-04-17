Sacramento’s Hopes are High Ahead of MLS Board of Governors Meeting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Major League Soccer's Board of Governors will meet Thursday in Beverly Hills to discuss, among other things, expansion.

This is a road the city of Sacramento and the Republic FC have been down before, but hopes are high for a happier outcome.

Sacramento and St. Louis are vying to become the home of the 28th MLS franchise. Sacramento was at a time considered to be a frontrunner for expansion but was told in December of 2017 that the Republic FC and the city's bid needed more work.

"I do think we are stronger for the journey that we've had, really, from day one but certainly over the last 16 months," Republic FC President Ben Gumpert said. "To make sure we're shoring up our ownership group with great, additional sports experience and financial capital."

The additions of billionaire owner Ron Burkle and partner Matt Alvarez also paved the way for a $33 million incentive package with the city that was approved last week for a new stadium and development of the surrounding Railyards in Downtown Sacramento.

"We made a modest, public contribution around infrastructure that shows the league that we're all in. So all the signs point to 'yes,'" Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg said.

Sacramento has officially completed all of the requirements for a leading MLS expansion bid.

"You don't get an opportunity like this to start a major league franchise in a city. This is more than once a generation. Our bid is levels and levels above where it was, and that makes us even more confident and excited about what's to come," Gumpert said.

It's possible the league will want more time to examine the bids, but the Republic FC and city officials are feeling good.

"There is no guarantee," Steinberg said. "But, man, are we in a good position."