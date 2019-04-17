The Stockmarket Festival

Posted 1:01 PM, April 17, 2019, by , Updated at 12:38PM, April 17, 2019


Stockmarket is a community festival in Stockton, California that combines the best in local makers, street food, vintage, and music. Stockmarket believes in supporting, promoting and growing the creative class in our community. Part outdoor concert, part craft fair, part food truck frenzy- there’s something for everyone! Its free and family friendly.

More info:
Stockmarket
Saturday 10am-4pm
Downtown Stockton Marina
445 W Weber Ave
Free Event
StockMarketCA.com
Facebook: @StockMarketCA
Instagram: @StockMarketCA

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.