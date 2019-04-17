The Stockmarket Festival

Stockmarket is a community festival in Stockton, California that combines the best in local makers, street food, vintage, and music. Stockmarket believes in supporting, promoting and growing the creative class in our community. Part outdoor concert, part craft fair, part food truck frenzy- there’s something for everyone! Its free and family friendly.
More info:
Stockmarket
Saturday 10am-4pm
Downtown Stockton Marina
445 W Weber Ave
Free Event
StockMarketCA.com
Facebook: @StockMarketCA
Instagram: @StockMarketCA