Vandals Strike at Stockton’s Beloved Pixie Woods

STOCKTON -- Stockton’s Pixie Woods is steeped 65 years of history, whimsy and magic for many families, but over the weekend city officials say vandals broke in and defaced many of the beloved attractions.

“It’s really senseless,” city recreation supervisor Sherry Riley said.

City spokeswoman Connie Cochran says the intruders sprayed graffiti on a treasured fire truck. The park’s funhouse had busted locks and damaged electrical wires.

“It’s pointless vandalism and this is such a magical place for everyone,” Cochran said.

Cochran says crews have been preparing the park for opening day for the past couple of weeks.

“It just wastes time and resources when we could be really getting ready for the opening,” she said.

The vandalism has added more work for city crews who want to preserve the happiness the park brings.

“Thousands and thousands of kids and parents and families come here and they make memories,” Riley said.

Park officials say the vandalism won’t spoil the fun for families set to visit opening day – May 4.

“Most definitely we’re really excited and this is not going to stop us from opening the park,” Riley said.

There was no estimate to the cost of the damage on Wednesday.