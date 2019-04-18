German-Style Spring Potato Salad With Farm Girl Chef

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Martina is in the kitchen with Elizabeth Watkins, aka Farm Girl Chef, learning how to make German-style spring potato salad.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Recipe

1 pound baby Dutch yellow potatoes

1/2 cup English peas (fresh or frozen)

2 green onions, chopped

1/4 cup very thinly shaved fennel (anise), reserve fronds for plating

2 ounces crumbled feta cheese

1 recipe spring dressing (below)

Directions:

Wash potatoes under cool water. Slice in half and larger potatoes into quarters. Add to a medium saucepan and cover with cool water. Bring the pan to a boil and cook until potatoes are fork tender, about 14 minutes. Do not overcook potatoes. Drain and allow to cool.

Bring a small saucepan of water to a boil. Blanch peas for 1 minute. Peas should remain a bright green color. Immediately drain and transfer to an ice bath to stop cooking. Drain and set aside.

To assemble sa lad, toss together potatoes, peas, green onion, fennel and feta. Season heavily with salt. Toss vegetables with spring dressing, tasting for seasoning. Top with reserved fennel fronds.

Serves 8-12 as a side

Spring Dressing

Ingredients:

1/2 cup California olive oil

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

1 teaspoon dijon mustard

1 tablespoon honey

2 cloves smashed garlic

1/4 cup fresh parsley leaves

1/2 teaspoon salt

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in a glass mason jar. Using an emersion blender, blend on high until a homogenous mixture forms. All garlic and herbs should be chopped up finely.

Recipe Note: If you do not have an emersion blender a food processor or high powered blender may be used. I prefer an emersion blender because I find it simpler and easier to use.



The National 4-H Council named Elisabeth Watkins of San Joaquin County the winner of the 2019 4-H Youth in Action Award for Healthy Living. She will receive a $5,000 scholarship for higher education and will serve as an advocate and spokesperson for 4-H Healthy Living programming.