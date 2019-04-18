Man Arrested for DUI after High-Speed Pursuit Through Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO — A man suspected of driving under the influence led police on a high-speed pursuit between Folsom and Sacramento.

Around 4:30 p.m., deputies approached a car parked in a Rancho Cordova hotel parking lot on Mather Field Road near Rockingham Drive, according to Sacramento County sheriff’s Sgt. Shaun Hampton. The man sitting inside had vodka and a pair of binoculars in the front seat next to him.

Hampton reports when deputies tried to speak to him he began revving the engine then put the vehicle in reverse, nearly backing over a deputy.

Deputies chased after the man as he drove to Folsom then back toward Sacramento, at times reaching speeds of up to 100 mph.

The vehicle eventually exited westbound Highway 50 at Power Inn Road. When the roadway stopped at a dead end near Industrial Parkway, the man stopped and stayed inside his vehicle.

He refused to come out even when deputies had him surrounded. A K9 was brought in and he was eventually apprehended.

Hampton says the man faces several charges, including DUI and felony evasion. His name has not been released.