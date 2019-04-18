Pilot Killed in Fiery Airplane Crash at Fullerton Airport

(KTLA) — A pilot died after a plane crashed and exploded into flames at the Fullerton Municipal Airport on Thursday, officials said.

FOX40 sister station KTLA reports the incident was first reported just after 7:50 p.m. at the airport on West Commonwealth Avenue, Fullerton Police Department officials said.

Initial reports stated the twin-engine plane had become engulfed in flames.

The Beechcraft Duke crashed during takeoff from Runway 24, Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor said. “The aircraft rolled to the left and caught fire.”

Gregor says the pilot was believed to be the only person on board and Fullerton Fire Department Division Chief Kathy Schaefer told KTLA he was later pronounced dead.

The aircraft had just been gassed up and was traveling about 15 feet above ground at around 80 mph when it suddenly veered hard to the left and plowed into the ground, Schaefer said. Footage of the scene posted to social media showed intense flames rising up from the tarmac.

FAA records show the airplane was registered to a company based in Helena, Montana and had a valid flight status.

The plane was believed to be destined for Utah, officials said.

No further details were immediately available.