MARYSVILLE — Marysville police are searching for a child molestation suspect.

The Marysville Police Department reports a victim came forward saying she had been molested around six to eight years prior by Adrian Angel.

There is a $100,000 felony warrant out for the 34-year-old Marysville man’s arrest.

Police say Angel is aware he is wanted.

If you have any information about his whereabouts you are asked to call the police department.