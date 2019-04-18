Students Paint Mural in Downtown Roseville

Posted 11:16 AM, April 18, 2019, by , Updated at 11:14AM, April 18, 2019

Olivia is in downtown Roseville checking out the mural being painted by students, in partnership with Blue Line Arts and Artist Alix (Ali) Futrell.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.