Three Men Rescue Driver From Partially Submerged Vehicle in Modesto Canal

Posted 11:47 AM, April 18, 2019, by , Updated at 11:46AM, April 18, 2019

MODESTO —  Three men rescued a driver from a canal on East Briggsmoore Avenue, west of Roselle Avenue, Thursday morning.

The Modesto Police Department said the driver had a medical emergency, causing them to drive into the canal.

The driver’s car was partially submerged in the water.

First responders transported the driver to a nearby hospital to be treated.

The police department thanked citizens Art Mondragon Jr., Art Mondragon Sr. and Mark Polkingorn for their willingness to help the driver.

 

