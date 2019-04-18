Three Men Rescue Driver From Partially Submerged Vehicle in Modesto Canal

MODESTO — Three men rescued a driver from a canal on East Briggsmoore Avenue, west of Roselle Avenue, Thursday morning.
The Modesto Police Department said the driver had a medical emergency, causing them to drive into the canal.
The driver’s car was partially submerged in the water.
First responders transported the driver to a nearby hospital to be treated.
The police department thanked citizens Art Mondragon Jr., Art Mondragon Sr. and Mark Polkingorn for their willingness to help the driver.
37.639097 -120.996878