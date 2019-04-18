UC Davis Health Professionals Create Postpartum Depression Drug

Mae is in the studio with Dr. Michael Rogawski, neurologist and pharmacologist at UC Davis Health, learning about their new drug, Zulresso, created specifically to treat postpartum depression.
Roughly one in every nine U.S. women who give birth will experience postpartum depression, according to statistics from Sacramento-based UCD Health, and more than half of them may go undiagnosed without proper screening. Women who have postpartum depression experience symptoms such as anxiety, irritability, sadness, withdrawal from friends or family, and trouble bonding with their newborn. They also may think of harming themselves and, in rare cases, their children.