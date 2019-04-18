Your Weekend, April 18

Posted 9:39 AM, April 18, 2019, by

With the help of Sacramento365, Eric and Mae have a list of fun things for you to do this weekend.

Night at the Museum
Crocker Art Museum
Thurs 5 p.m.-9 p.m.

Broadway Sacramento presents The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical
Community Center Theater
Thurs & Fri 8 p.m.; Sat 2 p.m. & 8 p.m.; Sun 2 p.m.

Spring Eggstravaganza
Fairytale Town
Sat & Sun 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Sacramento Beer and Chili Festival
Roosevelt Park
Sat 1 p.m.-5 p.m.

Disaster!
Sacramento Theatre Company
Wed & Thurs 7 p.m.; Fri 8 p.m.; Sat 2 p.m. & 8 p.m.; Sun 2 p.m.
FOOD:The Melting Pot
Drink: Capital Hop Shop

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.