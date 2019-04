Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Come and join My Sister’s House for their 18th Anniversary Gala on Monday, May 13th, 2019 at the Crest Theater (in Sacramento). It will be a night of music, local celebrity performances, inspiration and fun! This year’s theme is “Empowerment.” Purchase your tickets at www.my-sisters-house.org

More info:

18th Anniversary My Sister's House Gala

Monday, May 13th

Crest Theater

(916) 930-0626

My-Sisters-House.org

Facebook: @MySistersHouse

Twitter: @MySistersHouse