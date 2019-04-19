Deputies Investigate Officer-Involved Shooting at Highway 99, Dillard Road

SACRAMENTO COUNTY — Deputies are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting at Highway 99 and Dillard Road in the Wilton area.

A Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokesman says a SMUD vehicle had been carjacked after the suspect assaulted the SMUD employee.

The employee is expected to be OK and no officers are reported injured.

The suspect is currently in custody after police say he drove recklessly through private property and through fences.

Officials say the suspect appeared to try to run over an officer before losing control at the Highway 99 North on-ramp at Dillard Road.

Police fired their weapons at the suspect but the suspect does not appear to be injured, according to Sgt. Shaun Hampton with the Sacramento Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect could face several charges including: carjacking, assault with a deadly weapon and felony evading arrest.

This is a developing story.