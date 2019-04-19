Local Restaurant Gives Easter Meals to Military Families

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Local military families will have one less thing to stress about this Easter.

Cracker Barrel is handing out free meals to military families, to help make their Easter Sunday extra special.

"This is very nice. It's not a military community, so whenever a business like this does something, it's pretty thoughtful," Pedro Arreaga said.

Arreaga, an active military member, said most of his family lives hundreds of miles away but the food he picked up today will help him feel a little closer to home.

It's a warm meal that can feed up to 10 people.

But, for local families already dealing with the stress that comes along with having a loved one in the military, this meal means so much more.

"'Cause we move a lot, we don't have a lot of family that come over and share a nice cooked meal so this kind of brings home that nice family feel," Arreaga explained.

Cracker Barrel has partnered with Operation Homefront to hand out free meals for a few years now, feeding thousands of military families across the country.

"Here, we're donating 20 meals. Nationwide from coast to coast, it's 500 meals," general manager Ronnie Loy explained.

Loy said its their way of showing appreciation for the people who keep our country safe.

"It's our way as a company of just giving back and saying thank you for your service," Loy said. "And taking the stress out of something like a holiday for a wife whose husband is deployed or a husband whose wife is deployed and letting us cook dinner for you."

Click HERE for more information on Operation Homefront.