North Sacramento Homicide Investigation Underway

Posted 7:47 PM, April 20, 2019, by , Updated at 07:46PM, April 20, 2019

NORTH SACRAMENTO — Sacramento police are investigating a death after a shooting that took place near the 200 block of Danville Way in the Strawberry Manor neighborhood.

Police say they received a call about one adult male with gunshot wounds just before 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

The victim was transported to a hospital with serious injuries where he later died, according to Sacramento Police Department.

No suspects have been detained at this time.  Detectives are still conducting their investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX40 for more information as it becomes available.

Google Map for coordinates 38.625321 by -121.465598.

