North Sacramento Homicide Investigation Underway

NORTH SACRAMENTO — Sacramento police are investigating a death after a shooting that took place near the 200 block of Danville Way in the Strawberry Manor neighborhood.
Police say they received a call about one adult male with gunshot wounds just before 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
The victim was transported to a hospital with serious injuries where he later died, according to Sacramento Police Department.
No suspects have been detained at this time. Detectives are still conducting their investigation.
38.625321 -121.465598