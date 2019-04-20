North Sacramento Homicide Investigation Underway

NORTH SACRAMENTO — Sacramento police are investigating a death after a shooting that took place near the 200 block of Danville Way in the Strawberry Manor neighborhood.

Police say they received a call about one adult male with gunshot wounds just before 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

The victim was transported to a hospital with serious injuries where he later died, according to Sacramento Police Department.

No suspects have been detained at this time. Detectives are still conducting their investigation.

This is a developing story.

Sac PD investigating a shooting that occurred in the 200 block of Danville Way. This area will be impacted as detectives conduct a thorough investigation. PIO on scene at Danville Way / Cookingham Way. #sacpd pic.twitter.com/UTXVDz9s4O — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) April 21, 2019

