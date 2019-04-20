Police Identify Woman Found Partially Decapitated at Brooklyn Building

New York police have identified a woman who was found dead and partially decapitated in a Brooklyn apartment Saturday.

She was 20-year-old Savannah Rivera of Brooklyn, the New York Police Department said.

Rivera’s partially decapitated body was found early Saturday after another woman who was in the apartment flagged an Uber on the street and the driver called police, according to a law enforcement official.

An ax recovered from a trash compactor at the public housing complex in the Bushwick neighborhood is part of the investigation, the official said. It’s not clear whether the ax was used in the crime.

When officers arrived at the 8th-floor apartment, Rivera was unconscious and unresponsive in the living room, where she was pronounced dead. She had multiple stab wounds and lacerations to the head, arms and body. She also had severed fingers, police said.

They also discovered a 4-year-old girl who was unharmed. The child’s 21-year-old mother managed to run from the apartment, leaving her daughter in a bedroom, according to the law enforcement official.

She flagged down an Uber on the street and the driver called police around 1:30 a.m. Saturday after noticing a large amount of blood on the woman.

The woman, who also had lacerations on her head and body, was in critical but stable condition at Elmhurst Hospital later Saturday, police said.

The two women were either friends or relatives, according to police.

The child was taken to a local hospital for evaluation and observation, police said.

Police crime scene technicians checked the building’s lobby for fingerprints and other evidence Saturday morning, according to news footage. Residents came and went under a light rain as yellow police tape secured the building’s entrance.

Crime technicians carried bags of presumed evidence to police vehicles.

No arrests have been made.