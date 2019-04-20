Police: Man Arrested After Stabbing Two Family Members at Elk Grove Home

Posted 10:48 AM, April 20, 2019, by , Updated at 10:39AM, April 20, 2019

Eric Mauck (Courtesy: Elk Grove Police Department)

ELK GROVE – Elk Grove Police have arrested a man after officers say he stabbed two family members Friday evening.

Around 6:55 p.m., officers responded to the 9400 block of Dantley Court where they located a man and a woman suffering from several stab wounds.

Police say that the suspect, 24-year-old Eric Mauck of Elk Grove, was arrested as he was trying to leave the area. Both victims were taken to a local hospital, one of whom sustained serious injuries.

Mauck was transported to the Sacramento County Main Jail where he was booked for attempted murder.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.