Police: Man Arrested After Stabbing Two Family Members at Elk Grove Home

ELK GROVE – Elk Grove Police have arrested a man after officers say he stabbed two family members Friday evening.

Around 6:55 p.m., officers responded to the 9400 block of Dantley Court where they located a man and a woman suffering from several stab wounds.

Police say that the suspect, 24-year-old Eric Mauck of Elk Grove, was arrested as he was trying to leave the area. Both victims were taken to a local hospital, one of whom sustained serious injuries.

Mauck was transported to the Sacramento County Main Jail where he was booked for attempted murder.