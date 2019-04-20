Police Respond to Homemade Pipe Bomb Left in Lincoln Neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LINCOLN -- A neighborhood is on edge after Lincoln police discovered a potential threat in the 400 block of M Street on Thursday.

A resident noticed something suspicious laying on the ground, near the gutter, and notified police. Officers later identified it as a homemade pipe bomb.

“We came home from work and the cops already had this whole street blocked off,” Danny Nevarez, a Lincoln resident, said.

Lincoln police responded to the report and called in Placer County bomb technicians to detonate the explosive device. Police Chief Doug Lee said the bomb did contain explosive material but not enough to cause an explosion. It is still unclear why the bomb was left in the residential location.

“You could guess that it was tossed out of a car driving by but it was very unusual for it to be found in the street there,” Lee said.

While the incident is troubling, Lee said it appears to be an isolated crime.

“This one didn’t explode so they might try again or sometimes these result in copy cat crimes but at this point, we have nothing to indicate this wasn’t a one-time event,” Lee said.

But for people living in the quiet Lincoln neighborhood, news of this threat is not sitting well.

“It’s very unsettling,” Temperance Clark said. “My kids play all day right here, so to hear there could be a bomb near where my kids are riding their scooters, because we’re right across the street, it really concerns me.”

Neighbors said they have never seen anything like this in all their years living on M Street.

“I don’t dig it because kids walk here going to school and stuff,” Nevarez said. “This is a pretty quiet neighborhood. It’s a good neighborhood.”

As police investigate the threat, they are encouraging people to be aware of their surroundings and to report anything unusual.

Hazardous Device Technicians are currently working to identify any finger prints on the bomb in hopes of tracking down the person responsible. Lincoln police interviewed people living in the area and said no arrests have been made.