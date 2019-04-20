Thousands Attend Cannabis Cup at Cal Expo as Sacramento Hosts the Event for the Second Time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Thousands of people attended the Cannabis Cup at Cal Expo on Saturday in search of a legal high.

This is the second time the Marijuana Festival has been held in Sacramento.

Now, officials are working to make sure everyone stays safe.

“We come out here on 420 to get high and to rock out,” exclaimed attendee Renee Romero.

The event is hosted by High Times, a pro-marijuana magazine.

“It is a connected family of smokers,” Romero said.

The festival was originally scheduled for October but permit issues between organizers and the city pushed the event back.

But now people are ready to celebrate “four-twenty,” a holiday of sorts in the cannabis community.

“It’s a celebration of cannabis, it’s the celebration of life. It’s the celebration of everybody coming together on Prop 64,” explained one vendor.

All the while the Cal Expo Police Department is in the background offering security.

They say they’re staffing the festival just like they would any event expected to draw large crowds.

Using metal detectors to check for weapons at the door and asking for identification to make sure everyone in attendance is 21 or older.

High Times also contracted private security guards.

“We have to be compliant and state licensed. We have to hold the right licenses to make sales,” the vendor said.

Another concern is working to make sure vendors and event goers are following state rules.

Under California law, you can carry up to one ounce of marijuana at a time, so vendors have been instructed not to sell more than that to any one person.

If someone buys an ounce, they’ll be given a wristband to track how much people are purchasing.

Law enforcement is now hoping everyone will stay safe and be smart, so their help isn’t needed.

“It’s a great environment because it’s all about love. It’s all about love,” said vendor, Cartier Corps.

Sacramento police say they’ll have a special eye out for people on the road who may be driving under the influence.

The event runs through Sunday evening.