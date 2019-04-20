Two Pickup Trucks Damage Woodland Home after One Crashes Into the Other

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODLAND -- Neighbors living in the area heard a loud bang then saw complete chaos outside their doors as a pickup truck crashed into someone’s Woodland home Saturday morning.

Debris sits on the ground outside a boarded-up garage at a home on Dolores Street.

“I kind of heard like a trailer hit something and I heard dogs barking,” Mireya Rivera said.

Rivera is one of several people on the block who heard a loud crash just before 8 a.m.

“The call came out around 7:30 a.m. this morning, we responded to reports of a vehicle into a house,” said Greg Elliot with Woodland Police.

Police say the driver of a black Chevrolet Silverado truck crashed into a white Ford F150 pickup parked in the driveway, forcing the F150 into the garage.

“We don’t know if it’s intentional or not, but we do know that it was caused by one car that made the collision into the one car in the driveway, then into the house,” Elliot said.

The driver of the Silverado fled the scene, leaving behind a trail of damage to the garage, a mailbox and exterior walls of the home.

These are photos from the scene earlier - posted by Woodland PD. Neighbors say they heard “a loud bang” from the crash - before realizing what happened. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/i100BrOAiv — Charmaine Nero (@CNeroTV) April 21, 2019

Rivera who lives just a few doors down says it's usually pretty quiet in this area so, this incident was “kind of scary.”

“There’s not too many kids, and the traffic… there’s not too much traffic,” Rivera explained.

While it’s still unclear what caused the collision, Rivera has one message for people driving down her street: “slow down.”

The fleeing driver is still at large.

If you have any information regarding this case, you’re urged to contact Woodland police.